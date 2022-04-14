The Greater Terre Haute NAACP Branch will present a discussion of Restorative Justice at the branch membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The event will be via Zoom videoconference. To register for the event, send your contact information — name, email address, subject: Restorative Justice — to thrssw.gen@outlook.com
Featured presenters will be Arthur Feinsod, NAACP education committee chair, and Emma Crossen, local community organizer.
The presenters’ goal is to help participants understand the differences between restorative and punitive justice, the basic concept of restorative justice, and what its potential could be if employed first rather than as a last resort in the judicial system.
A question- and-answer period will follow the presentations.
