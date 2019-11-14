The Greater Terre Haute NAACP Branch will present a public forum on death penalty resistance at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Vigo County Public Library.
Branch President Sylvester Edwards said the goal is to encourage community dialogue about the impact of federal executions on the Terre Haute community. The "NAACP has historically opposed the death penalty. We have advocated for the abolishment of the death penalty at the state and federal level, as well as in the military," he said in a news release.
In July, the federal government announced it will resume executing death-row inmates for the first time since 2003. The Bureau of Prisons is scheduled to execute five men starting in December. The federal government's death row is at U.S. Penitentiary-Terre Haute, and it has the federal system's only functioning execution chamber.
“This is happening in our community, but it is not who Terre Haute is," Edwards said. "We call on our leaders and citizens to join the discussion about the issue of resisting the death penalty."
Abraham Bonowitz, co-director of the national organization, DeathPenaltyAction.org, will be a featured presenter at the forum. Bonowitz's group is supporting the efforts of the Terre Haute Death Penalty Resistance network, which is co-hosting a convocation on the death penalty in Terre Haute on December 8, the day before the first scheduled execution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.