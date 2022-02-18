The Greater Terre Haute NAACP Branch will host a presentation on Critical Race Theory at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, via Zoom video conference.
Anne Mahady will provide basic insights into what Critical Race Theory is and how this term has been distorted through social media misinformation. A list of resources for anyone interested in learning more about CRT will be provided.
To receive the link, send your request via email to thrssw.gen@outlook.com; Subject: CRT Program.
