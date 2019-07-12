The Greater Terre Haute NAACP Branch will host a community discussion on topics related to diversity, equity, and inclusion in Vigo County schools, as the school corporation's Aquatics Center.
Several members of the Vigo County School Corp. board plan to attend the NAACP meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday (July 15) at the Vigo County Public Library, according to an NAACP news release.
The public is welcome.
Joseph Williams, chairperson of the local NAACP's education committee, said “this event will provide an opportunity for anyone interested in our education system to share concerns or ask questions of school officials.”
“The Aquatic Center was a topic of interest raised during a recent meeting,” said A. Theressa Bynum, the local NAACP's press chairperson. “People wanted to know ‘Who it’s for?' and 'When is it available?’ So, we knew we needed to talk with school officials.”
