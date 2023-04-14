The Greater Terre Haute NAACP Branch will recognize Earth Day with a speaker on Monday.
Denise Abdul-Rahman, climate justice alignment initiative co-manager for the Chisholm Legacy Project, will be provide the address at the branch membership meeting.
The event will be at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom videoconference. To register for the event, send your contact information – name, email address, subject: Earth Day – to thrssw.gen@outlook.com
Abdul-Rahman will discuss earth-grounding facts about the necessity for energy justice and climate justice. The presentation will cover the benefits of investing in proper energy systems and how real solutions will provide people with clean air and reduction of greenhouse gases.
Said Terre Haute branch President Sylvester Edwards, “We want the community to become aware of the possibilities of creating thriving wage jobs and contracts in new areas as community owned solar and electric vehicle infrastructure systems. She can show us how to get this done.”
