The Greater Terre Haute NAACP branch is hosting a virtual town hall meeting to address the COVID-19 emergency and vaccine debate.
The Zoom videoconference may be joined by members of the public, video or audio, at 6:30 p.m. Monday. To receive the link, send a request via email to thrssw.gen@outlook.com. Please mark the subject Emergency Town Hall.
A panel of medical experts who can discuss vaccination experiences and answer questions about concerns people have will be available during the online presentation session. Featured presenters will include:
• Dr. Fred Feinsod, a Harvard Medical School graduate, a practicing geriatrician and long-term care medical director in Colorado;
• Lamont Robinson, a licensed practical nurse with three decades of clinical experience in the army at Fort Carson and now in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he continues to perform long-term and hospital intensive care;
• Ashley Stewart, representing the Vigo County Health Department.
“How do we balance the individual rights and the common good to safeguard the public health?”, ask the Branch offcials.
“We have a COVID-19 emergency created by the over-stressed hospital resources, including staff and facilities, that will not allow the treatment of more patients, regardless of need,” branch President Sylvester Edwards said in a news release.
A.Theressa Bynum, Communications committee chair, said “people have various reasons for their opposition to being vaccinated – often they are based in fear, or misinformation; nevertheless, the reality is that there is a major surge in coronavirus infections that is getting worse, and the majority of hospitalized patients who do not survive are unvaccinated.”
Bynum added, “Aren’t we done dying yet? We have the means to stop the spread of the infection, and we must exercise the will to do it!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.