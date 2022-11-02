The general membership of the Greater Terre Haute NAACP Branch has scheduled its biennial election of officers and executive committee members to be held Nov. 17.
Voting is open from noon to 7 p.m.
Members will be voting on candidates nominated for president, first vice president, secretary, treasurer, assistant treasurer, and at-large executive committee members. Terms are for two years.
A secure ballot will be sent electronically to each eligible voter, either by email or cell phone with internet access. Only one vote per email/phone number. There will be no in-person voting this year.
“National office staff is facilitating all NAACP branch elections. To vote in the election, you must be a member in good standing thirty (30) days prior to the scheduled election — Oct. 16 for Terre Haute,” said A. Theressa Bynum, the branch chair for communications.
Any problems or iissues by members on Nov. 17 must be reported promptly to Drucella Thomas, branch secretary no later than 6 p.m.
