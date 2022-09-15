The Sisters of Providence will host a four-part series, beginning with “Mystics — A Journey of Discovery.”
The first workshop will take place virtually and in-person from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 18, in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference, and will focus on Hafiz (1325-1390), a Persian poet and Sufi mystic.
Sister Paula Damiano, SP, will be one of the facilitators, adding that those who attend the September workshop will enjoy learning more about Hafiz.
“You will learn about this 14th Century Persian spiritual poet and mystic whose writings are filled with mystical images,” Sister Paula said.
Other workshops are planned for Nov. 6, as well as Jan. 29, 2023, and March 19, 2023. The final three sessions will examine Saint Teresa of Avila (1515-1582), a Carmelite nun and Spanish mystic, and Saint John of the Cross (1542-1591), a Spanish Carmelite friar and mystic (November 6); Herman Hesse (1877-1962), a German-Swiss poet, novelist and painter (January 29); and Saint Bridget of Sweden (1303-1373), a wife, mother, nun and mystic (March 19).
Cost to attend is $25 per session, which includes all materials and refreshments. The registration deadline is Sept. 15.
Register for all or an individual session of the series online at Events.SistersofProvidence.org or by calling 812-535-2952 or emailing provctr@spsmw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.