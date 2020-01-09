Myers says she'll run for VCSC board in November

Vigo County resident Leah Myers is announcing her intent to run for a Vigo County School Board District 1 seat in the November general election.
She lives in Harrison Township, District 1, which has three representatives on the board. Two are up for election this fall, seats currently held by by Mel Burks and Jackie Lower.
Myers previously ran in 2016 against the incumbents and six other opponents, finishing in third place with 9,081 total votes.
School board races are nonpartisan and the filing period runs from July 22 through Aug. 21. Also up for election in November is the District 3 seat held by Paul Lockhart.
“I believe that every child in our community deserves the best educational opportunities available, regardless of where they live, their background, or their goals in life,” Myers said. “Improvements made throughout the corporation in the past two years are encouraging; however, we must continue to make sure that we follow through on those improvements in order to assist our students in successfully preparing for life after their graduation from the Vigo County School Corporation.”
For more information, visit www.MyersforVCSCBoard.com or on Facebook at Myers for VCSC Board.
