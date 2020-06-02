It appears Janie Myers and Ted Lemke will square off in the fall in the Vigo County coroner’s race.
Unofficial results showed Myers, a physician and surgeon, as topping the field of four Democratic contenders. The tally was:
• Myers, with 3,677 votes or 31.66%,
• Gary Greiner, a funeral director, with 3,451 votes, or 29.71%,
• John Fitzpatrick, a funeral director, with 3,025 votes, or 26.05%,
• Theresa “Shelly” Wormser, a deputy coroner, with 1,461 voters, or 2.58%.
In the GOP race, Lemke won a close contest with Luke Treadway. Lemke garnered 2,541 votes, or 50.77, while Treadway pulled in 2,464 or 49.23%.
Lemke is a 20-plus year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department, where he is a training sergeant in the uniform division. He also is a certified crash reconstruction investigator and certified emergency medical technician.
Treadway is a retinal angiographer/head technician manager.
