Musicians thrilled to be back, together

Taking over the role of executive director of a symphony orchestra in the middle of a pandemic would seem a daunting task if not an outright fool’s errand, but Samantha Johnson-Helms was up to the challenge.
As the head of the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra since July 2020, Johnson-Helms — the group’s principal clarinetist since 2013 — initiated measures that she said “kept us afloat” and even helped them thrive.
“It was crazy, it was a challenge,” she said Friday afternoon at the orchestra’s headquarters in the Deming Building. “I was concerned at first, I was, ‘How are we going to do this?’ I wanted to make sure that the musicians are still performing, because as a musician myself, I understand that scared feeling you get when gigs start getting cancelled: ‘How am I going to make rent? How am I going to pay for groceries?’
Indiana’s oldest symphony orchestra (five years older than Indianapolis’s) persevered, and now paychecks won’t be a concern. For the first time in 18 months, THSO will perform a concert at full strength — 65 musicians strong, all fully vaccinated — before an undiluted crowd at its home at Tilson Auditorium on the ISU campus when it opens its 96th season tonight with a program of music composed by Maurice Ravel, Richard Wagner, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and John Williams.
It will be the first such performance of Johnson-Helms’ tenure and will introduce the orchestra’s new concertmaster, acclaimed international violinist Elina Rubio.
In addition to this season’s Tilson performances, the orchestra has scheduled a series of chamber music concerts at both Westminster Village and Hatfield Hall at Rose-Hulman.
To survive the annus horribilis of 2020, Johnson-Helms, conferring with the symphony board and her conductor, David Bowden, decided that the THSO would perform through the pandemic. The orchestra played smaller venues before scattered, masked crowds. Social distancing was also implemented onstage, meaning only around 20 musicians could perform together, wearing masks when possible (not easy for horn and woodwind players). Hand sanitizer was placed on all the stands onstage. Musicians were routinely questioned to discern if they were experiencing any symptoms; those who did stayed home.
“We actually stood [onstage] instead of sitting down, and standing does help us hear a little better,” she recalled of the shows with the truncated orchestra. “I will admit it was a little hard to hear the orchestra on the other side of the stage. That’s where the conductor is our biggest coach. We have to watch him, he will tell us if the balance is off between one side or another. His job becomes a little bit harder because he knows we can’t hear necessarily.”
Other concerts were virtual events only, with no live audiences. While it was gratifying to be able to perform, the lack of audiences could wear on musicians.
“I compare it to sports performances — we’ve had all these football and basketball games with no audiences and athletes have said it’s a totally different atmosphere,” Johnson-Helms said. “It’s the same for us. There’s no applause. Just having an audience there in a passionate moment in the music, there’s this energy you can feel and if the audience isn’t there, you don’t have anyone to share that energy with. Live performance is spontaneous and you don’t get that sometimes when you’re only behind a camera.”
But while performances might have felt a bit diminished, other orchestra offerings were introduced that piqued the community’s interest. Johnson-Helms’s longtime keen interest in how technology can help musicians helped her in implementing not only those virtual shows, but also a host of other online measures that garnered a lot of attention.
“One of the silver linings out of the pandemic is it forced us to use virtual tools to reach our audiences, otherwise we were not going to be able to reach them,” she said. “And we used several different tools.”
Teaming with Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at ISU, the orchestra offered a series of “Tour of the Orchestra” presentations on Zoom, exploring a plethora of musical topics featuring various musicians. “That got recognized on the national level, which is really exciting for us,” Johnson-Helms said. A number of videos profiling musicians were posted to YouTube and social-media pages, often highlighting Terre Haute landmarks and tourist attractions such as Fairbanks Park and the Swope Art Museum. The orchestra will continue with both endeavors in the future.
“Because we were continuing to do all these things, foundations and granters were noticing,” Johnson-Helms said with pride. “We were lucky to receive several generous grants that kept us afloat and helped us thrive.”
Which brings us to tonight’s inaugural concert of 2021, which has already sparked intense emotions.
“I can’t even describe how relieving it’s been just to be back with the orchestra,” Johnson-Helms exulted. “We had our first rehearsal of the season on Tuesday and another [Thursday night]. We welcomed several new musicians, and there’s always that ‘How’s it going to sound with the new musicians?’ We haven’t played together as a big orchestra for a year and a half -- how’s it going to sound?
“It was glorious. It was phenomenal -- I half expected to see tears from some musicians. The energy that came out of that rehearsal was indescribable.”
The THSO will perform tonight (Saturday, Sept. 25) at 7:30 at Tilson Hall on the ISU campus. Tickets are $17-$54 at thso.org or the Hulman Center at (812) 237-3737. Masks are required, even for the vaccinated.
