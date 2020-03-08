Long hours of preparation, through lots of years, followed the 17 new inductees into the Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame.
The singers, instrumentalists, songwriters and teachers were recognized at the Hall’s annual induction ceremony, dinner and jam session on Sunday afternoon at the Zorah Shrine in downtown Terre Haute.
As Hall chairman Andrew Hayes said of the Class of 2020 before the event, “We have some great ones.”
Hayes also emphasized that those inductees — along with the 363 previous inductees, and dozens of late performers honored in the Hall’s Band of Angels — have committed much time in individual practice, group rehearsals, scheduling and travel just to entertain folks.
“The time you put in to go to these locales, the back and forth, the setting up ... You may only perform for two or three hours, but you may put in eight or nine hours to get to that point,” Hayes said.
Sunday’s inductees included some recognizable figures, as well as behind-the-scenes musical aces.
Terre Haute native J.T. Corenflos was inducted Sunday. Corenflos grew up in a musical family, and watched his father, Jerry, perform with the Midwest Playboys band. J.T. moved to Nashville the year he graduated from Terre Haute North Vigo High School, joining fellow Hauteans such as Marc Rogers in Music City.
Corenflos wound up playing in backup bands for Grand Ole Opry singer Jean Shepard, country vocalist Joe Stampley and others, before settling into a role as a recording session guitarist.
Today, Corenflos is among a handful of guitarists most often called upon to add guitar licks to recordings by the stars of country, pop and rock music. His performances have graced hit singles and albums by Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Alan Jackson, Bob Seger, the Doobie Brothers and many others.
Corenflos’ fellow inductees Sunday included Steve Brown, Junior Grayless, Jerry Hawkins, Jim “Tubby” Holt, Jimmie Kitchen, Jack J. Lewis, Brent McPike, Don Price, Roger Neal Redmon, Randy Rhoads, Ronald Ray Rodgers, David Sanders, Basil “Jack” Shelton, Tim Weer, Lenny Wilson and James E. Wooten.
The Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that makes charitable contributions to school music programs and other community ventures throughout the year. It was formed in 1994 by co-founders Alva Grindle and Bill Akers. After a hiatus from 2002 to 2006, the Hall has functioned continuously for the past 14 years.
