The Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame maintained a steady routine for years, until the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nonprofit organization supporting local music and its heritage regularly conducted an induction ceremony each spring and a picnic each fall. The pandemic forced the cancellation of the fall picnic and altered the timing of the inductions.
“We’d like to get back to that,” Hall board member Mark Wright said Thursday.
For now, the Hall is planning an induction ceremony for its Class of 2022 for noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in the Zorah Shrine at 420 N. Seventh St. in downtown Terre Haute. The Hall also released the roster of new inductees this week.
The inductees include Jon Adams, Randy Andrew, Richard Birdsong, Jeff Cartwright, Susan Clark, Wayne Cottrell, Billy Goodrich, Robert Mason, Mike McLeish, Scott Mercer, Phil Morgan, Todd Raley, Don Reed, Mike Rolle and Tony Shuman.
Tickets for the event cost $15 per person and are available at The Music Shoppe at 1427 S. 25th St. and State Farm Insurance at 400 E. Margaret Ave. Suite A. Hall board members Brad Anderson, Kevin Beel, John Beeson, Victoria Birchfield, Dave Frisse and Andrew Hayes also have tickets for purchase.
