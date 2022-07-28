The Terre Haute Community Band will perform a free concert 8 p.m. Saturday in Fairbanks Park.
"Rock and Roll is Here to Stay" will feature music of the composers and performers associated with the rock and roll era, such as Elvis, Queen, Eric Clapton and the Jersey Boys.
Prior to the concert, the public is invited to attend the RiverSCAPE event beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the park. The organization will showcase and present awards to the winners of the flower box displays, which were planted earlier this year.
During the concert, individual donors to the THCB will be recognized for their support.
