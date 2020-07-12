Music Festival July 25 to gather food for charity

Wabash Valley musicians will gather July 25 with the goal of raising awareness and food for an area food bank.
The Inaugural FoodStock will be from noon to 11 p.m. July 25 at Krietenstein American Legion Post 104. The event is being organized by Musicians Giving Back, a new Valley organization comprised of several local musicians.
The group – Jimmy Hollingsworth, Stephen Stultz, John Beeson, Paul Scott, Mark Wright, Dave Farris, and Bob Flott – hope area music lovers will come together to enjoy a day of live music and fellowship.
Several area bands are scheduled to perform. Listed acts include Ken Tucker, Pix & Stix, The Tools, The Dave Frisse Band, Mariah Hill, The Rhythm Relics, Chain Reaction, Just Play’n Jayne, Brad Anderson and Fanfare, Jimmy & Company, and Crowe Committee.
Food will be available from area vendors, along with soft drinks and adult beverages. Attendees are encouraged strongly to bring lawn chairs.
Admission is a bag of non-perishable food (about $5 worth), or a $5 cash donation. Additionally, on the day of the event, barrels will be located at Baesler’s Market and local Kroger stores for those who cannot attend but wish to donate.
All proceeds will go to the Catholic Charities Food Bank. St. Mother Theodore Guerin Knights of Columbus Council 541 will distribute the barrels and take the food to Catholic Charities after the event.
Several area businesses and groups are sponsoring this event. They include Catholic Charities, Rick Waggoner Insurance Agency, K of C Council 541, The Music shoppe, Baesler’s, Kroger stores, Zink Distribution, American Legion Post 104, and Scott & Son Complete Home Solutions. Dusty Derigo designed the FoodStock logo.
“This is the first event the Wabash Valley has seen since the Covid-19 pandemic started,” said Hollingsworth, who came up with the idea of FoodStock. “The area food banks have been hard hit. We wanted to give back to the community.”
Sponsorships are available by contacting any member of Musicians Giving Back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.