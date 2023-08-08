The Avalons, formerly known as SH-Boom of Ohio, will make their Boot City Opry debut 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Avalons involve the audience in their show through their music, comedy and antics. The audience will be swept away on a journey through the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s. It’s a show the whole family can enjoy.
Reserved tickets are $22 and available only at the Boot City Opry office, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. General admission tickets are $17 and available at the office, Boot City main register area, and at the door the day and night of the shows. For tickets, call 812-299-8521.
