With the loss of the late, lamented Blues at the Crossroads, Music at the Crossroads is looking to supplant it. It's a modest event benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley.
Three acts will perform at the Sept. 8 concert taking place at Seventh Street and Wabash Avenue: Local musicians the Big Fun Band and the Marc Rogers Band, who will be joined by Jed Harrelson from Nashville, Tennessee.
Doors will open at 4:30, with music from 5 p.m. to midnight. Local food vendors will be set up and a kids zone area will include a bounce house, slides, spider jumps and arts and crafts.
"We all loved Blues at the Crossroads, and we're sorry to see it leave," said CASY Executive Director Brandon Halleck, who also oversees the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. "With this, we'll restart a little small and grow as we go."
Patrons are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
Tickets are $15 for adults 13 and older, $5 for children 3-12 and $50 for VIPs, who will have access to free food and a cash bar. They are available at Baesler's or musicatthecrossroads.com. All proceeds will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley.
