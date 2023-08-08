The second annual Rosebox Art & Music Festival in the 12 Points District will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 9.
Live music by bands such as Half Here, Only on Sundays, Sleep Keeper, Adamic and All American Chess Club will be performed throughout the evening.
Area vendors will be set up along Maple Avenue, along with a Kidz Zone provided by the Vigo County Public Library.
The event is $5, with 12% of the proceeds being donated to the 12 Points Revitalization non-profit. Children can attend for free.
This festival is sponsored by The Local Vinyl, The Main Mix, Tolly’s Bar and Grill and Dedicated Health Gym.
For more information, visit thelocalvinyl.com.
