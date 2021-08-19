Museum reschedules 'Race Against Time' fundraiser

“Race Against Time” fundraiser at the Moon-Lite Drive In

The Vigo County Historical Museum has set a new day and time for its “Race Against Time” fundraiser at the Moon Lite Drive-In Theater, 5056 N. Lafayette St.

The event opens at 8:30 p.m. Sunday with the showing of H.G. Wells' 1960 classic sci-fi movie, “The Time Machine,” at 9:15 p.m.

Tickets are $10 at the gate on the night of the showing.

In an effort to close the “COVID-Gap” the museum will be endowed up to an additional $10,000 through a Wabash Valley Community Foundation 2:1 matching grant, states the museum's news release. The museum is hoping this event will help them reach the $20,000 goal by the Sept. 30 deadline.

Future fundraising events will be announced on the museum website at https://www.vchsmuseum.org/ as well as on Facebook.

