Museum reschedules 'Race Against Time' fundraiser

The Vigo County Historical Museum has set a new day and time for its “Race Against Time” fundraiser at the Moon Lite Drive-In Theater, 5056 N. Lafayette St.
The event opens at 8:30 p.m. Sunday with the showing of H.G. Wells' 1960 classic sci-fi movie, “The Time Machine,” at 9:15 p.m.
Tickets are $10 at the gate on the night of the showing.
In an effort to close the “COVID-Gap” the museum will be endowed up to an additional $10,000 through a Wabash Valley Community Foundation 2:1 matching grant, states the museum's news release. The museum is hoping this event will help them reach the $20,000 goal by the Sept. 30 deadline.
Future fundraising events will be announced on the museum website at https://www.vchsmuseum.org/ as well as on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.