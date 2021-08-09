An evening of creativity and tasty treats is offered Friday at the Vigo County Historical Museum in the Vigo County History Center, 929 Wabash Ave., Terre Haute.
Cynthia Phillips Sabla will lead a “Cookies & Canvas” event at 6 p.m. to help raise funds for the museum’s Race Against Time Fundraiser. Sabla will instruct and inspire with step-by-step instructions on how to create a “Stiffy Green” masterpiece. All ages are welcome.
Anyone interested in attending the class is encouraged to purchase tickets in advance at the History Center or at vchsmuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.