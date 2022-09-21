The Educational Heritage Association of Vigo County Museum announced new hours.
The organization, which has a large collection of memorabilia from Vigo County schools, moved locations while closed during the pandemic. Previously located in Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary, they moved the trophies, yearbooks and clothing to the McLean Building. The museum, on the second floor of the McLean Building, will be open the third Tuesday of each month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Admission to the museum is free. Groups are allowed to borrow items for class reunions and events.
Donations of memorabilia from Vigo elementary, middle or high schools are welcome.
Appointments for viewing outside of museum hours can be made by calling 812-466-2187.
The Educational Heritage Association's Facebook page provides photos and information.
