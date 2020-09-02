Following the Vigo County School Corp.’s announcement to extend the A/B schedule from Sept. 8-25, the Terre Haute Children’s Museum is offering a new option with the Museum Academy, states today's news release from the Children's Museum.
This option covers the "at home" days of the alternating A/B schedule. It has a three-week schedule to coincide with the VCSC schedule. This new program is designed with the parents and children in mind, promoting a philosophy to focus, facilitate, and foster learning.
“The Museum Academy was developed with the knowledge that the Terre Haute Children’s Museum is uniquely positioned to provide much-needed support to parents and children during these uncertain times,” said Susan Turner, executive director of the Children’s Museum. “This is what we do. We focus, facilitate, and foster learning. We wouldn’t be fulfilling our mission if we didn’t try to address the needs of students and families as we continue to adjust to life in our new reality.”
In addition to the previously announced options for the Museum Academy, the A/B schedule will begin Sept. 8. Families can register now or anytime during the coming weeks. As VCSC announces more details on their schedule for the rest of the year, the Museum Academy will adjust to meet the needs of families in our community.
The two new learning pods being offered include:
-- A/B Learning Pod, 5.5 hours per day, $30/day, paid in three-week increments
-- A/B Learning Pod + Extended Day, Up to 10 hours per day, $38/day, paid in three-week increments
The Museum Academy is a learning pod program in which students will receive in-person support from museum education staff, while also interacting, safely, with a small group of children. The pods are available to all families in the Wabash Valley who are enrolled in a Vigo County School Corp.
Not only will the THCM team supervise the remote learning opportunity, they will also provide STEM enrichment several times a week, organize walks around the downtown area, provide participants access to museum exhibits and offer a more personalized, comprehensive approach to school.
“By offering a learning pod option in the Wabash Valley, we are giving parents and children another viable option for school this year. Our families know and trust us. They know we will work tirelessly to keep their children safe and engage them in quality learning opportunities this academic year,” Turner said. “We are working diligently to identify partners and opportunities that can help with scholarships for students to attend this program.”
The philosophy of the Museum Academy is to focus, facilitate and foster:
Focus learning efforts to keep children on task in a structured environment.
Facilitate virtual learning through technological and supplementary educational support.
Foster a sense of confidence, relationships, engagement, and community through learning connections.
Each pod will have its own museum entrance, its own restroom, and will not visit any areas of the museum that have been visited by other pods. Additionally, each pod will only interact with identified staff members, and the museum will continue its new cleaning standards.
To learn more or register for any of the Museum Academy learning pods, visit
thchildrensmuseum.com/academy or email education@terrehautechildrensmuseum.com.
