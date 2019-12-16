Murder trial begins in August 2018 shooting

A jury has been selection and testimony will begin today in the trial of a Terre Haute man accused in the August 2018 shooting death of his 18-year-old friend.
Opening statements will start at 8:30 a.m. in the trial of 21-year-old Dylan M. Morgan.
Morgan was charged with murder, reckless homicide, altering the scene of a death, and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting death of Gage E. Eup at Morgan's home in the 2200 block of Cleveland Avenue.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Eup was hanging out with Morgan and two other friends when Morgan reportedly told Eup he'd shoot him if he did not change a song that was playing on the television.
A witness told police Morgan got a handgun from his bedroom, removed the magazine, and was playing with the gun before pointing the firearm at Eup's face and pulling the trigger.
When questioned by police, Morgan first said Eup had shot himself but then later admitted to getting the gun from his bedroom and firing the handgun.
The trial is expected to continue into Thursday.
