Multipurpose room at TH Children's Museum open again

The Terre Haute Children's Museum recently remodeled and held a ribbon cutting of its multipurpose room.
The space, located on the third floor of the museum, is used for educational purposes and serves as a flex space for the museum's needs, the organization said. It can be used for traveling exhibits, fields trips, summer camps, birthday parties, holiday gatherings and more.
New additions to the space include windows, more storage, lighting, painting flooring, an interactive lab and more. Most importantly, the museum says, is that the floor has been leveled. The space used to be a theater, so the floor has been slanted.
“We are so proud of the newly remodeled multipurpose room at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum. This space is already well-loved by the children who had the opportunity to learn and play in it this summer. We are very grateful to have this new, beautiful space to help children and families truly engage in the love of STEM education,” Susan Turner, executive director at the museum said.
For more information or to schedule a rental, please call 812-235-5548.
