flooding
Vigo County

The following roads have either been placed on "highwater" or are closed as of 2 p.m. Thursday. The list is evolving; some roads may open up and more roads may close.

- 2nd from Brown to Walnut

- Lucas from Greencastle to Kyle

- Greencastle and Rio Grande

- Lucas and Greencastle

- Gallagher and Main

- Eppert and Rio Grande

- Rio Grande and Stewart

- Crews from Sarah Myers to Illiana

- 1101 Tabortown

- Deerborn from Blackhawk to Eastland

- Certain from Darwin to Cook

- Thralls and Sunflower

- Sunflower and Pike

- Bentley and Farmer

- 7191 Miami Gardens

- 4681 Crow

- Cook between Certain and McCullough

- Chandler and Chamberlain

- Barnhart near 63

- Sunset and Chamberlain

- 2605 Certain

- Reed from Cook to Carlisle

- Worley from Reed to French

- Black from Robinson to Illinois – washed out bridge

- Jamieson from Rosehill to Lucas

- Pennington from 150 to 63

- Paddock between Sutliff and Farmer – wash out

- Haymaker from Funkhouser to Strole – wash out

- Margaret between Frye and Stultz

- Louisville between SB lane and Rush

- Eastwind from Louisville to Moseman

- McDaniel between Eaton and Woodsmall

- Curry between Cullen and Sullivan Place

- Darwin between 40 and Old 40

- All of Certain

- Vigo between 1st and Carlisle

- 7606 Twin Beach

- 9090 Swalls

- Roberts between Creal and Hunt

- Eldridge from Gross to Idle Creek

- Lark – West of Luck

- Spring Creek – North of Rio Grande

- Roberts between Davis and Hayne

