The following roads have either been placed on "highwater" or are closed as of 2 p.m. Thursday. The list is evolving; some roads may open up and more roads may close.
- 2nd from Brown to Walnut
- Lucas from Greencastle to Kyle
- Greencastle and Rio Grande
- Lucas and Greencastle
- Gallagher and Main
- Eppert and Rio Grande
- Rio Grande and Stewart
- Crews from Sarah Myers to Illiana
- 1101 Tabortown
- Deerborn from Blackhawk to Eastland
- Certain from Darwin to Cook
- Thralls and Sunflower
- Sunflower and Pike
- Bentley and Farmer
- 7191 Miami Gardens
- 4681 Crow
- Cook between Certain and McCullough
- Chandler and Chamberlain
- Barnhart near 63
- Sunset and Chamberlain
- 2605 Certain
- Reed from Cook to Carlisle
- Worley from Reed to French
- Black from Robinson to Illinois – washed out bridge
- Jamieson from Rosehill to Lucas
- Pennington from 150 to 63
- Paddock between Sutliff and Farmer – wash out
- Haymaker from Funkhouser to Strole – wash out
- Margaret between Frye and Stultz
- Louisville between SB lane and Rush
- Eastwind from Louisville to Moseman
- McDaniel between Eaton and Woodsmall
- Curry between Cullen and Sullivan Place
- Darwin between 40 and Old 40
- All of Certain
- Vigo between 1st and Carlisle
- 7606 Twin Beach
- 9090 Swalls
- Roberts between Creal and Hunt
- Eldridge from Gross to Idle Creek
- Lark – West of Luck
- Spring Creek – North of Rio Grande
- Roberts between Davis and Hayne
