Multiple charges sought after shooting

Details about a Sunday night shooting in the 1600 block of Fourth Avenue will be released today when defendant Trevyon Brown-Jones appears in court, authorities say.
Brown-Jones, 23, was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 7:05 a.m. Monday by Terre Haute Police detectives investigating the shooting of a local resident about 11:45 p.m. Sunday.
Brown-Jones, who has resided in Indianapolis as well as Terre Haute, faces preliminary charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness, attempted criminal confinement, aggravated battery and driving while suspended.
Brown-Jones was to appear in Vigo Superior Court 5 on Monday morning, but that hearing was delayed when investigators asked for more time in the case.
Police who responded to the call said the victim got into a physical altercation with Brown-Jones while outside his house. The victim was shot in his butt and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He was later released.
