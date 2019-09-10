Two semi drivers were injured in a Monday evening crash involving four semi-tractor trailers on Interstate 70 near Martinsville, Illinois.
Eastbound Interstate 70 was closed for about a dozen hours for cleanup of the crash scene. ISP reported all eastbound lanes open about 7:30 a.m. today.
Illinois State Police said a westbound 2016 Peterbilt driven by Danielia A. Kimball, 54, of Mattoon, Illinois, ran off the road about 7:20 and crossed the median, then side-swiped an eastbound 2016 Freightliner driven by Eldar Beganovic, 45, of Saint Louis, Missouri.
Beganovic's semi overturned into a ditch, while Kimball's semi overturned onto the eastbound pavement with the trailer blocking all eastbound lanes.
An eastbound 2011 Freightliner driven by Kennedy Kiarie, 42, of Cherry Valley, Massachusetts, swerved left to avoid the Kimball semi, going into the median, but hit the cab of Kimball's semi and came to rest on the westbound shoulder of the median.
An eastbound 2019 International semi driven by Malcolm T. Smith, 28, of Lithonia, Georgia, then struck Kimball's trailer and came to rest in the eastbound lanes.
Kimball was taken to Carle Hospital in Champaign, Illinois, by air ambulance.
Smith was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries.
Kimball was ticketed for improper lane usage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.