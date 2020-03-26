Much needed, much appreciated: Catholic Charities pitches in during COVID-19 crisis

Nearly a dozen cars were lined up just before 1 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot at Terre Haute North Vigo High School to collect bags of pre-packaged food and hygiene products.
For the next two hours, cars rolled through the parking lot as volunteers with Catholic Charities handed out the bagged essentials: canned fruits and vegetables and meats, brown rice, pasta and an assortment of personal hygiene goods.
Among those who passed through was a young mother recently laid off from her waitress' job.
Sabrina Heagy said she doesn't yet know how she and her 5-year-old son will fare in the short term, but she appreciates efforts by community groups like Catholic Charities, which are stepping up in a great time of need.
"It's been very difficult," Heagy said. "But to be able to get this ... this is going to be a big help."
Heagy isn't alone.
Restaurant workers were some of the first effected by coronavirus closures as experts warned against public gatherings of 100, 50, and recently as few as 10 people.
And while the limits were at first recommendations, Gov. Eric Holcomb earlier this week added Indiana to a growing list of states that mandated the closure of restaurant dining rooms and bars, as well as all "non-essential" businesses in an effort to slow/ stop the spread of COVID-19.
Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — nearly five times the previous record set in 1982 — according to the Associated Press.
And in that time between being laid off and receiving unemployment benefits, some are going hungry said John Etling, Catholic Charities of Terre Haute executive director.
"We're trying to make sure people have access to food so they can continue living a healthy, active lifestyle," Etling said. "... Maybe this is the little bit of help a family needs to get through a few days."
Catholic Charities prepared more than 200 bags for Thursday's distribution and expects to need far more in the coming weeks.
Etling said of equal importance to the food are the hygiene items families are needing to guard themselves against COVID-19.
"Soap and other hygiene items are always important this time of year, but especially so now with a pandemic going on," Etling said. "We want people to have the ability to wash their hands and their clothing and other parts of their body so they can exist and survive."
Joe Ford volunteered with his son, Isaac Long, as a way to get out of their comfort zone, and the house, and do something for other families.
"It's easy to be in your own world where you have everything you need, you're fine and think everybody else is too," Ford said. "But unfortunately as we've seen so far today, that's not the case."
Etling said Catholic Charities in Terre Haute plans to do a similar distribution next Thursday in West Terre Haute. In the meantime, he asks those who are able visit Catholic Charities' Amazon Smile page and purchase one of the in-demand items.
The items list includes personal shampoo bottles, bar soap, deodorant and feminine hygiene products. Etling said that in using the Amazon page people of the community can still help those in need, but without having to leave home and risking exposure.
Link to the page: https://smile.amazon.com/hz/charitylist/ls/2RLTA0NJ67JQG/ref=smi_cl_wl_rd_cl?ref_=smi_se_cl_rd_cl
Reporter Alex Modeisitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
