Much needed housing being built, planned

Efforts are under way to provide more affordable housing in Terre Haute and Vigo County, but a statewide advocacy group suggests the need will remain great.
Construction is expected to be completed in October on 50 units of apartments and single family homes being developed by the Low Income Housing Development Corp. of Terre Haute, a for-profit entity of the Terre Haute Housing Authority, said Jeff Stewart, the Housing Authority’s executive director.
Four of the single-family homes are already finished, he said.
Another 158 units are planned by two other entities, the Sisters of Providence, in partnership with Indianapolis-based Flaherty and Collins Properties, and Commonwealth Development Corp. of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
It’s the largest number of projects and units of low and moderate income housing under development in recent memory. Most multi-unit housing constructed in Terre Haute during a flurry of activity earlier in the decade were market-rate, student housing or assisted living facilities.
The Housing Authority’s waiting list is “not as long as typically in the past,” said Stewart. “The economy has improved a little bit. We’ve seen a number of new units of different types of rental property come on the market in the last few years.”
Substantial need
The ongoing projects target renters earning up to 80 percent of area median income — $41,300 per year for a couple and $51,600 for a family of four, as set by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, though many prospective tenants earn much less.
An estimated 15,820 Vigo County households rent — 38.4 percent of the population, compared with 31 percent statewide, according to Prosperity Indiana, formerly the Indiana Association for Community Economic Development.
Available rental housing is barely sufficient for the county’s total of 11,420 low income households, the organization says, citing a surplus of 165 affordable and available units. But the city and county are more than 300 units short of the number of affordable units, and nearly 3,100 short of the number of available units, needed to adequately serve very low income households, who earn $25,800 or less for couples and $32,250 for families.
When it comes to the extremely low income category, $16,910 for a couple and $25,750 for families, there is a deficit of 1,915 affordable units and 3.285 units that are both available and affordable.
Lack of sufficient and affordable housing is a statewide concern, Jessica Love, Prosperity Indiana’s executive director, said in a news release. Typical renter income is too low to afford housing in 82 of Indiana’s 92 counties, and affordable housing is out of reach in all but 10 counties for very low income renters, she said.
“For struggling working families in our community, housing is a big ticket and can really cause strife,” said Abby Desboro, marketing and communications director with United Way of the Wabash Valley.
More than one-third of existing homes in Terre Haute were built before 1939. Many of those structures “maybe aren’t the best of places and [renters] are pouring their hard-earned money into utilities because their homes are not adequately insulated,” Desboro said.
The United Way’s ALICE study of financial hardship — which stands for asset limited, income constrained, employed — estimates a “survival budget” at $27,648 for a Vigo County couple and $52,584 for a family of four. About 44 percent of Wabash Valley families are at or below those levels.
“The good thing for Terre Haute and Vigo County is that there is a lot of activity and a lot of interest locally and by out-of-town developers to continue to find ways to develop affordable housing,” said Stewart.
Most affordable housing development is financed by federal tax credits administered by states under a program launched in 1986. Such is the case with 40 of 50 units being built by the Low Income Housing Development Corp. at an estimated cost of $7.6 million.
Twenty units are at 25th Street and Fifth Avenue in Warren Village II. Another 20 are three-bedroom homes on scattered lots, mostly in the central part of the city, where the Department of Redevelopment removed blighted houses.
Ten more homes are being built south and west of 25th Street and Maple Avenue, using redevelopment funds.
“We’re trying to do in-fill development to stabilize and revitalize neighborhoods,” said Phil Kesner, director of planning and grants for the department. “This will bring up property values in the neighborhood. The majority of units will be added back to the tax rolls.”
The homes will likely attract families with school age children, he added.
Other projects
Flaherty and Collins expects to finalize financing in this month for rehabilitation of the former Light House Mission building at 1450 Wabash Ave., according to Julie Collier, vice president for development.
Originally projected at nearly $10 million, the cost of the project is “a little bit higher” but “still doable,” Collier said.
Plans call for 54 units of elderly housing to be known as Miller Parrott Lofts, recognizing the building’s original owner.
The same firm is also involved with the planned $13.4 million renovation and re-use of Owens Hall at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods to provide 64 units of elderly housing.
After the City Council defeated a 10-year property tax abatement for a planned $10.3 million project at 200 S. Sixth St., Commonwealth Development filed for an eight-year tax break instead. It’s request goes before the council at its meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Prior to the 5-3 vote, some council members questioned whether a projected $170,000 property tax break was needed in light of more than $800,000 in annual income tax credits, $500,000 in state development funds and $500,000 in infrastructure assistance from the city Redevelopment Department.
The project, dubbed Historic Walnut Square, involves 34 units at the former Downtown YMCA and six in a new building next door.
The four housing developments combined have set aside 50 units for extremely low income residents — 10 each at Walnut Square and Warren Village, 14 at Miller Parrott and 16 at Owens Hall.
Walnut Square and Owens Hall plan to serve residents earning up to 80 percent of the area median while incomes for residents of Warren Village II and Miller Parrott will be capped at 60 percent.
Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana is among eight federal lawmakers who recently introduced bi-partisan legislation that includes a 50 percent increase in tax credits for housing that serves extremely low income populations or those with special needs, such as formerly homeless veterans.
Sponsors said their bill would result in 550,000 more units being built over the next decade than would be built without the legislation.
Dave Taylor can be reached at 812-231-4299 or dave.taylor@tribstar.com.
