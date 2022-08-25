Mowing accident claims life of Edgar County man

A farm mowing accident has resulted in the death of an Edgar County, Illinois, man.
At 12:07 a.m. Thursday, a caller notified 911 dispatchers that he had found his son pinned underneath a mower and needed help.
Chrisman’s Neal Ambulance service, Chrisman Fire Department and the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department responded. The coroner's office also was contacted.
Joshua Grant Blue, 24, of rural Paris, was pronounced dead at the scene by Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett.
Investigation showed Blue had left several hours earlier to mow multiple locations that his family takes care of. When he had not returned home that night, his wife contacted his father and informed him that he had not come home.
Blue’s father and brother went looking for him. He was located at a rural Chrisman farm where he had been mowing around the edge of a pond. The John Deere zero turn mower he was using hit a depression along the pond bank. This caused the mower to roll over once and come to rest on top of him.
The incident remains under investigation.
