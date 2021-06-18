A vehicle pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph in Vigo County on Friday as multiple police agencies attempted to stop a silver Lincoln that later eluded police.
City police officers broadcast an alert on the speeding vehicle in the area of 13th and Margaret about 4 p.m. Friday.
Officers pursued the four-door Lincoln south on Erie Canal, with the driver then heading westbound onto Indiana 641 toward U.S. 41.
Vigo County Sheriff's deputies joined the pursuit, which continued at speeds of 85 to 100 mph, according to police radio.
The Lincoln exited 641 to go north on U.S. 41, and was reportedly weaving through traffic and passing vehicle on the left shoulder and in the median.
The pursuit turned onto South Seventh Street and continued north, with speed reported at 70 mph at the intersection of Springhill Road. The Lincoln turned east onto Hulman Street, and officers broadcast the suspect vehicle had near-collisions with other motorists.
An order to terminate the pursuit due to speed and danger to the public was issued in the area of 25th Street. Police continued to patrol the area searching for the vehicle and motorist. who is known to police and wanted on a county court warrant.
No arrest had been made as of 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.