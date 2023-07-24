A motorcycle driver was taken to an out-of-county hospital for serious but non-lifethreatening injuries after an accident involving a truck at Third and Maple streets Sunday night.
The motorcycle driver also was cited for driving while intoxicated, according to a Terre Haute Police Department Facebook post.
As of Monday morning, the names of the drivers were not being released to allow the family of the injured driver to be notified.
According to police, at 8:23 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a motorcycle versus truck accident at Third Street and Maple Avenue.
Witnesses told officers that the motorcycle had been driving at a high rate of speed and dangerously swerving in and out of traffic while heading north on Third Street.
When the light turned green at at the intersection, the motorcycle rider revved the engine and attempted a burn out. The driver lost control and swerved into the truck, causing the truck to strike the motorcycle driver.
The motorcycle driver was transported to a local hospital and then to an out-of-area hospital. An accident reconstruction team also responded to the scene.
