Motorcyclist airlifted after crash on Fruitridge Ave.

A Worthington man was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after a car turned in front of his southbound motorcycle at Fruitridge and Maple avenues at 3:46 p.m. Monday.
Richard S. Dayhoff, 63, was taken by ambulance to Union Hospital then airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital for treatment of a spinal injury, city police said.
Dayhoff was ejected from his 2000 Honda motorcycle when he collided with a 2005 Chevrolet driven by Linda S. Trusty, 72, of Terre haute.
Trusty told police she had a green light when she turned west onto Maple Avenue. The motorcycle came through the intersection and hit the passenger side of her car.
A witness behind Trusty's car said northbound traffic had a yellow light when Trusty turned through the intersection.
A southbound witness said traffic had a green light when the motorcycle entered the intersection.
Trusty was taken to Union Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
A crash team was called to the scene to reconstruct the incident, resulting in a road closure for a few hours.
