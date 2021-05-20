One person was injured when a motorcycle collided with an SUV just prior to 5 p.m. Wednesday on Park Avenue at North 13½ Street.
Marsha L. Leshley, 56, of Terre Haute, told police she was driving east when she felt a collision with her 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe near the intersection.
Donald R. Wycoff, 31, of Terre Haute, said he was riding south on his 2003 Harley Davidson when he claimed he lost the ability to brake and slid off the motorcycle, which continued into the intersection and struck the SUV.
Wycoff sustained a scrape to his arm but declined transport for treatment. He was cited for driving a motorcycle without a license endorsement.
