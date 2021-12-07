A mother and her elementary-age daughter have died, and another daughter was injured, following a 7:20 a.m. crash this morning in rural Sullivan County.
Police said Ashley Hedden, 38, of Sullivan, and her 10-year-old daughter Grace, both died at the scene on County Road 300 North at County Road 350 West.
Another daughter in Hedden's car was taken to Sullivan Community Hospital for treatment of injuries.
Indiana State Police investigated the crash, in which Hedden’s eastbound 2008 Lincoln was struck by a southbound 2021 Dodge pickup truck driven by Gary Ferree, 62, of Sullivan.
Police said Ferree failed to yield at the posted stop sign, traveling into the intersection and forcefully striking the car.
Master Trooper Polly Blackburn said the momentum of the collision caused the vehicles to propel to the south side of the intersection and off the roadway into a field. The Lincoln rolled onto the driver’s side.
Ferree was also taken to the hospital in Sullivan for medical treatment.
The accident is being reconstructed by Senior Trooper Tim Rader of the Putnamville State Police Post with the assistance of other troopers.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor for the accident, police said.
Assisting agencies were the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Sullivan County Coroner’s Office, SCAT ambulance service, Sullivan City Fire Department, Sullivan City Police Department, Turman Township Volunteer Fire Department and Frye Wrecker Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.