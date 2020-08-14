Most of North Central's football team on home isolation

North Central High School in Farmersburg has canceled its first two football outings of the season following exposure to a positive COVID-19 case.

The Northeast School Corporation was notified Thursday a person associated with the North Central High School football team has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from Superintendent Mark Baker.

Baker, along with the school nurse and football coaching staff, determined most players and coaches had been exposed to the virus.

Those students and coaches have been notified and placed on home isolation for 14 days.

The team's Saturday scrimmage versus Sullivan and its Aug. 21 game versus West Vigo have been canceled.

North Central becomes the second Wabash Valley school to cancel outings. The Riverton Parke team, which is on quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 case, has canceled its first two contests of the season.