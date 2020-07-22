Indiana's Natural Resources Commission on Tuesday approved additions to the Laura Hare Nature Preserve at Blossom Hollow in Johnson County and the Mossy Point Nature Preserve in Parke County.
The nature preserve addition in Johnson County protects 40 acres of forest interior habitat. The extensive upland forest consists primarily of an oak-hickory community.
The Parke County nature preserve addition protects 25.73 acres along Sugar Creek and offers a trail and a parking area. The high, dry ridges support stands of white oak and shagbark hickory, while the rocky points extending down to Sugar Creek feature a riparian microclimate wet and cool enough to support one of the southernmost populations of relict Eastern hemlock.
Beneath the hemlocks are such uncommon plants as witch hazel, partridgeberry, and ginseng. This is breeding area for several species of thrush and warblers, and is a winter roost for bald eagles.
