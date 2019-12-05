Moseman sentenced to 4 years work release

A man on probation in the 2016 death of his disabled 5-year-old daughter has been sentenced to four years in work release.
Brian David Moseman, 35, was ordered to serve two and a half years remaining on his conviction for neglect of a dependent.
Judge John Roach also ordered Moseman to serve another two years in work release after he pleaded guilty to a Level 6 count of possession of methamphetamine. Moseman was charged in July with the drug offense.
If Moseman successfully completes half of his sentence on work release, the judge said, he may request modification of his sentence to home detention.
