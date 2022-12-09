State Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Brazil, has been appointed to serve as chair of the House Environmental Affairs Committee.
“Balancing protections for Indiana’s environment with sensible and commonsense regulations will be my goal as committee chair,” Morrison said. “I look forward to working with fellow lawmakers and hearing from Hoosiers as we move forward,” he said in a news release.
House standing committee appointments are made by the Indiana House speaker biennially after the November election and are in effect for the duration of members’ two-year terms.
“I’m excited about the talents and wide range of experience that our chairs will bring to their committees, and I look forward to working closely with each of them,” said House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers.
House lawmakers are scheduled to convene at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 for the first day of the 2023 legislative session. Hoosiers can visit iga.in.gov to find legislation, view calendars, and watch committee meetings and session.
Morrison encourages constituents to visit in.gov/h42 to sign up to receive e-newsletter updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.