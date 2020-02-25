A bill to allow municipalities with a population less than 3,500 to move elections of local officials to even-numbered years is moving to the governor's desk.
The bill's author, state Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Brazil, says the legislation should help small towns and cities save money on local elections and drive voter turnout.
House Bill 1147 passed the Senate by a 42 to 6 vote. It now heads to Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Currently, municipal elections are conducted on odd-numbered years, separate from national and statewide races.
The idea, Morrison has said, is to give smaller municipalities the option to put city races on the same ballot as the higher profile state and federal ones.
The Indiana Secretary of State’s Election Division reported 23 percent of registered voters cast ballots in the 2019 election, compared to 51 percent in 2018.
"It's clear that more people are voting in elections that include higher-profile races," Morrison said in a news release. "To help increase our voter turnout, we need to adapt our voting habits and allow communities the option to move their elections to even-numbered years."
A fiscal note prepared by the Legislative Service Agency’s Office of Fiscal and Management Analysis found that while adding races to even-year ballots would likely increase election cost in those years, the marginal increase would be more than offset by not having elections in odd-numbered years.
Morrison said that money should be put to better use.
"Those funds could be better spent on needs like upgrading infrastructure or sparking economic growth," Morrison said.
