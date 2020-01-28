Morrison's municipal election bill easily clears House

An effort by a Wabash Valley legislator to help small towns and cities save money on local elections and drive voter turnout cleared the Indiana House of Representatives on Tuesday.
House Bill 1147, authored by state Rep. Alan Morrison, R-Brazil, passed the House on third reading 93 to 5, with one member excused from voting and another choosing not to.
The bill would allow municipalities with a population less than 3,500 to adopt an ordinance moving elections of local officials to even-numbered years.
Currently, municipal elections are conducted on odd-numbered years, separate from national and statewide races.
The idea, Morrison said in a news release, is to give municipalities the option to put city races on the same ballot as the higher profile state and federal ones.
The Indiana Secretary of State’s Election Division reported 23 percent of registered voters cast ballots in the 2019 election, compared to 51 percent in 2018.
“We’re already seeing more Hoosiers vote in elections that include the president, governor and other high-profile races,” Morrison said. “If we want to improve the number of residents voting on who our elected officials are, we need to give towns this option to combine all elections on one ballot.”
The measure might also save those cities and towns money.
A fiscal note prepared by the Legislative Service Agency’s Office of Fiscal and Management Analysis found that while adding races to even-year ballots would likely increase election cost in those years, the marginal increase would be more than offset by not having elections in odd-numbered years.
Morrison said that money should be put to better use.
“Combining elections would save towns thousands of dollars in the cost of conducting elections on an annual basis,” Morrison said. “This is money that could be used to better fund community infrastructure or help stimulate economic growth.”
Both Terre Haute state representatives, Democrat Tonya Pfaff and Republican Bob Heaton, voted in favor of the bill Tuesday, while Rep. Bruce Borders, R-Jasonville, voted against. Pfaff is also a co-author on the bill.
HB 1147 has been forwarded to the Senate; Philip Boots, R- Crawfordsville, is the Senate sponsor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.