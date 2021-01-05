Mike Morris will serve as president of the Vigo County Board of Commissioners in 2021, following a reorganizational meeting Tuesday.

He had served as president of the Vigo County Council in 2020.

Commissioner Brendan Kearns asked for clarification on the duties of the titles, saying unlike on the County Council, which under its council rules gives more duties to the president, “commissioners have the same power,” Kearns said. “We can give more power (if the board adopted such rules) but now it is more a ceremonial title,” he said.

Vigo County Attorney Michael Wright said state law has a designation for president, vice president and secretary. Wright said some county ordinances require the president or designee to make some appointments but “there would not be special duties or special hours” for those titles, he said.

Vigo County Auditor Jim Bramble said the president presides over commissioner meetings and “from time to time there are documents that require the president’s signature,” Wright agreed.

Morris said he considers the job of commissioner as being on call 24 hours, seven days a week. “That responsibility does not just fall on one” person, he said, as there are two other county commissioners.

Kearns was elected as vice president, while Commissioner Chris Switzer will serve as secretary of the board.

After the meeting, Morris said for 2021 that “in general, I want to improve things. I think we have made some headway and we can do some more to make things better for the county,” he said.

When on the County Council, Morris said he worked to make the county solid financially.

“I can now be part of the implementation, that is what I am excited about,” Morris said. “We have money to get things done, but we do have to budget it correctly.”

Morris said the county has made changes in its highway department, adding that “there are many things we can still do that our county engineer is talking about doing with a paving and road repair program. We can train people on how to better maintain our roads and what is needed for new ones.”

“We have three commissioners that are looking at long-range plans. That is where I am at, that is what I am looking at,” Morris said.

As an example, Morris said, “We have a new jail coming up out of the ground and we have to figure out what to do with the old jail. I think we have got to be cautious with whatever we do. If we tear down the old jail it will cost money. If we remodel it, it will cost money or if we just keep it, then it has continued maintenance to the county. I think if we keep it, we better be pretty comfortable with what is needed.”

Morris said he is looking forward to working as a commissioner.

“There is a lot to do and it will be a lot of fun,” he said.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.