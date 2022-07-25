Three more Hoosiers with connections to Terre Haute are in the inaugural class of the 250 most influential and impactful leaders.
They are Terre Haute natives Brian Bauer and Linda White in the health care and life sciences category and Frederick Cartwright in manufacturing and logistics.
The list was put together by IBJ Media — Indianapolis Business Journal, Inside INdiana Business and Indiana Lawyer.
Brian Bauer
Bauer is a 1999 graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School, with a bachelor of science degree from Butler University and MBA in health care from Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion.
He joined Terre Haute Regional Hospital in 2005, serving as manager of managed care, hospital controller and chief financial officer. He was named CEO in 2010.
In 2015, Bauer was named president of Lutheran Hospital/Lutheran Health Network.
In 2019, he was named Northeast region president of Indiana University Health, Fort Wayne. He is also a co-owner of the Indy Eleven soccer club. In addition, he served on the transition team for Gov. Eric Holcomb when Holcomb was elected in 2016.
Frederick Cartwright
Cartwright is a 1976 graduate of Terre Haute North Vigo High School and a 1980 graduate of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, with an MBA from Butler University in 1987.
He spent 33 years at General Motors, starting as an engineer in Indianapolis and rising to become vice president of General Motors Europe. He joined Clemson University in 2013 as executive director of the International Center for Automotive Research.
Cartwright returned to Indianapolis in 2018 as president of the startup PRUV Mobility. He then joined Conexus, where he leads the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership organization, which is focused on manufacturing and logistics industries. He is also co-founder and served as vice chair of Electricore, the Mid-America Electric Vehicle Consortium.
Linda White
Terre Haute native Linda White is the retired president and CEO of Evansville-based Deaconess Health System. She now serves as vice president and chief administrative officer for Deaconess Henderson Hospital, as well as vice president of the Deaconess Foundation.
Other roles she has held with Deaconess include director of nursing, vice president of nursing, vice president of patient care services and chief operating officer.
Outside of work, White has volunteered with the Evansville Sports Corp. and served as board chair for the University of Evansville. She is a current board member of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and a Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology trustee.
White earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Indiana State University, a nursing degree from Deaconess School of Nursing, and a bachelor's degree in nursing and an MBA from University of Evansville.
Other individuals with ties to Terre Haute named to the IBJ Media's inaugural Indiana 250 list were Jim Bopp for law; Dr. Kristina Box for health care and life sciences; Greg Gibson for civic leadership; and Paul Thrift for real estate.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.