The candidate filing period for the May 3 primary election continues, with Feb. 4 as the last day to file.
Here is an update of new filings for state and federal offices in the Wabash Valley.
Republicans:
• Larry D. Bucshon has filed for the Eighth District of U.S. House of Representatives. Bucshon is the incumbent.
• Spencer R. Deery for Indiana Senate District 23, a new redrawn district that includes parts of Tippecanoe, Fountain, Warren, Montgomery, Parke and Vermillion counties.
• Andrew McNeil for Indiana State Representative District 43, which covers a large section of Vigo County.
• Beau Baird for Indiana State Representative District 44, which includes all of Putnam County and portions of Parke, Clay, Owen and Morgan counties. Baird is the incumbent.
• Jeff Ellington for Indiana State Representative District 45 which includes all of Sullivan County, parts of Knox, Daviess, Greene and Vigo counties.
• Bob Heaton for Indiana State Representative District 46, which covers large portions of Owen and Clay counties and sections of Vigo and Monroe counties. Heaton is the incumbent.
• Sam A. Swaim for judge of Parke Circuit Court, 68th Judicial Circuit. Swaim is the incumbent.
• Henry A. Harper for Parke County Circuit Court Clerk. Harper is the incumbent.
• Jason W. Frazier for Parke County Sheriff.
• Greg Lohrmann for Parke County Surveryor. Lohrmann is the incumbent.
• Katie Potter for Parke County Assessor. Potter is the incumbent.
• Jim Meece for Parke County Commissioner District 3. Meece is the incumbent.
• Rick Patton for Parke County Council District 2. Patton is the incumbent.
• Austin Swaim for Parke County Council District 2.
• Emily Clarke for prosecuting attorney of Clay County, 13th Judicial Circuit. Clarke is the incumbent.
• Particia A. Foxx for Clay County Auditor.
• Thad D.Shidler for Clay County Auditor.
• Jennifer M. Flater for Clay County Treasurer.
• Josh Clarke for Clay County Sheriff.
• Sam Stearley for Clay County Sheriff.
• Brison T. Swearingen for Clay County Sheriff.
• Barbara (Barb) Scott for Clay County Assessor. Scott is the incumbent.
• Paul R. Sinders for Clay County Commissioner District 3. Sinders is the incumbent.
• Jacqueline (Jackie) Mitchell for Clay County Council District 1. Mitchell is the incumbent.
• Jason C. Thomas for Clay County Council District 3. Thomas is the incumbent.
• Ann Smith Mischler for prosecuting attorney of Sullivan County, 14th Judicial Circuit. Mischler is the incumbent.
• Tonya Bedwell for Sullivan County Circuit Court Clerk. Bedwell is the incumbent.
• Amy Scarbrough for Sullivan County Auditor.
• Tracey L. Spurr for Sullivan County Auditor.
• Christy Knotts for Sullivan County Recorder.
• Delta Marie Mahurin for Sullivan County Recorder.
• Randy L. Beller for Sullivan County Sheriff.
• Billy Snead for Sullivan County Sheriff.
• Jason Bobbitt for Sullivan County Sheriff.
• Jeffery (Jeff) Scales for Sullivan County Council District 2.
• (Curt) Curtis Bedwell for Sullivan County District 3. Bedwell is the incumbent.
• Travis L. Norris for Vigo County Council District 4. Norris is the incumbent.
Democrats:
• Tonya Pfaff for Indiana State Representative District 43, which covers a large section of Vigo County. Pfaff is the incumbent.
• John P. Nichols for judge of Vigo County Superior Court Division 1.
• Christopher A. Newton for judge of Vigo County Superior Court Division 4. Newton is the incumbent.
• Ed Ping for Vigo County Council District 1.
• Vicki Weger for Vigo County Council District 3. Weger is the incumbent.
• Bruce D. Aukerman for prosecuting attorney of Vermillion County, 47th Judicial Circuit. Aukerman is the incumbent.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
