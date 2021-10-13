The Indiana Gaming Commission on Wednesday released additional information on the four proposals by companies contending for the Vigo County casino license, including where the companies say they would locate their casino should they win the license.
The locations are:
• Full House Resorts American Place: 32 acres at 5995 E. Margaret Avenue, near the Interstate 70 and U.S. 40/Indiana 46 intersection on the city's east side. Full House has previously said it would open a temporary casino in the former Macy's store at Haute City Center, the former Honey Creek Mall, while its permanent site is under construction.
• Churchill Downs Queen of Terre Haute: 20.9 acres of undeveloped land on Honey Creek Drive near Haute City Center Mall.
• Hard Rock Rocksino: 555 S. Joe Fox St., next to the Holiday Inn Express on Margaret Avenue along U.S. 40/Indiana 46 next to I-70 on Terre Haute's east side.
• Premier Gaming: A site on the the east side of Terre Haute near the the interchange of Interstate 70 and Indiana 46, "with sufficient size to develop the initial phase of the Project as well as future phases."
The casino companies also provided projected data, including breakdowns on projected investment, employment and attendance.
Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs says it will invest $190 million, with $110 million of that for construction of a 392,816-square-foot facility. The casino portion would be 56,400 square feet. The project would create 500 permanent jobs with 1,000 slot machines and 50 game tables and a 125-room hotel. The casino project would create 1,000 construction jobs.
Churchill Downs projects its casino will produce $638.9 million in gross gaming receipts in the first five years.
Additionally, Churchill Downs projects 6.7 million people will visit its casino over five years.
Hard Rock
Hard Rock says it will invest $191 million, but did not provide a breakdown on building construction costs. The casino would create 674 permanent jobs with 850 slot machines and 35 game tables. While a new hotel is part of its project, Hard Rock does not provide a number of hotel rooms, but states its project would create 2,058 construction jobs.
Hard Rock projects its casino will generate $561 million in gross gaming receipts in the first five years.
Hard Rock did not provide a five-year projection on total admissions.
Full House
Full House reports says it will invest $250 million, with $187 million of that for construction of a 100,000-square-foot facility. The casino portion was not provided as a separate estimate. The project would create 800 permanent jobs with 1,000 slot machines, 50 tables and 100 hotel rooms.
Full House projects temporary gross gaming receipts of $45.5 million in the first year of its temporary location and $50.6 million in the second year. The temporary facility would bring a projected 700,452 people in the first year and 722,689 in year 2.
For its permanent casino, Full House projects 8 million people will visit its casino over five years.
Premier Gaming
Premier Gaming says it will invest $112 million, with $58 million of that for construction for a 60,000-square-foot facility. The casino portion would be 33,000 square feet. The project would create 400 permanent jobs with 800 slot machines, 20 game tables and an 80-room hotel. The casino project would create 250 to 300 construction jobs.
Premier Gaming projects is casino will generate $510 million in gross gaming receipts in the first five years.
Additionally, Premier Gaming projects 5 million people will visit its casino over five years, with 891,000 people in the first year, with 904,000 in the second year and growing to 946,000 people in the fifth year.
The Indiana Gaming Commission is slated to grant a Vigo County Casino during a Nov. 17 meeting.
