A Brazil teen has been honored for heroism in stopping a runaway minivan and saving a child inside the vehicle.
Harley Soots has received the Bronze Cross, one of the highest honors Girl Scouts can bestow on a girl who takes decisive action in the midst of an emergency to save a life.
“She impressed me,” Troop Leader Carolyn Robison said of 15-year-old Harley, a Girl Scout Cadet who attends North Clay Middle School.
Robison nominated Soots for the award, which was recently approved by Girl Scouts of Central Indiana. Robison pinned the medal on Harley on a recent Monday.
The incident occurred July 23, 2020, while Robison was dropping off an activities packet to Harley at the girl’s South Chicago Street home on the city’s west side. Due to COVID-19, the troop had not been meeting in person, but Robison was keeping the scouts engaged through the packets.
“My mom told me to be ready because Carolyn was coming,” said Soots, who was prepared that evening to turn in a pillow project she had finished. “I saw her pull up so I went out. I then saw her fall out of the van.”
Robison said she had left her van running when she stopped in front of the Soots home. She started to get out to exchange a packet for the completed pillow when she fell to the ground.
“We were working on the last part of their Silver Award,” Robison explained of the troop’s community improvement project. “I saw Harley coming and I opened the door. I had one foot out and the other foot was almost out. The only trouble is when I stopped, I forgot that I did not put it out of gear,” Robison said.
“Just as I started to get out, the car took off and it knocked me down. I started to get up and the car ran over my foot. So I was on the ground.”
A stunned Harley said she started yelling for help, but realized no one was around. So she ran after the minivan as it rolled down the street toward a tree.
She was able to reach in the open door and push the brake with her right hand.
“I stopped it once, but I forgot to put it in park. So I had to stop it again,” Soots said chuckling as she recalled the experience. Once she found the gear shift, she put the van in park.
Robison said her grandson inside the minivan was too stunned to move and take action himself. And, Robison knew that she was physically unable to chase after the van — even if she hadn’t just been run over.
“I thought, I’ll never catch that car,” Robison recalled. “I didn’t want to tell Harley to go do it because I didn’t want to put her in danger.”
Soots said she just reacted to the situation, thinking not about her own safety, but about stopping the van and saving the boy inside.
“Harley did a good job,” Robison said. “She didn’t even drop the stuff she was holding.”
Robison has been a troop leader since 1976. In fact, she was troop leader for Crystal Soots, Harley’s mother.
Harley is the first scout Robison has nominated for the Bronze Cross.
“Girl Scouts is about more than cookies,” Robison said. “When people hear Boy Scouts they think about the Eagle Scout Award. Girl Scouts do a lot, too.”
The troop had previously completed a Bronze Award project of installing a Little Library book exchange box outside their meeting place at Jackson Street Wesleyan Church.
While the troop now waits final approval of their Silver Award project, the scouts are eager to continue their regular meetings at the church.
Harley said socializing with her friends is the the best part of being in the troop.
And now, she has a new award to wear on her Cadet vest.
