More than 12,500 cast early ballots in Vigo County

By the noon Monday deadline for early voting in Vigo County, more than 12,500 ballots had been cast in the 2019 November election.
Vigo County election officials said 6,447 ballots had been cast by city residents. Another 6,132 ballots had been cast by county residents. Results of those ballots will be tabulated today.
The county has 70,639 eligible voters, but only city residents can vote in Terre Haute races, where the mayor's office and City Council seats (two district, three at-large) have contested races.
In West Terre Haute, voters can select from among four candidates seeking three town council seats. Seelyville voters will also be selecting new members of the town board and a town clerk-treasurer.
Voters countywide can cast a vote on two referendum questions:
• The first asks if inland casino gaming should be permitted in Vigo County.
• In the second (and separate) question, the Vigo County School Corp is seeking an increase in property taxes to generate roughly $7 million per year in additional operating income for eight years. The district is looking at $5.5 million in cuts and revenue enhancements if that referendum passes and about $8 million if it does not.
In May, voter turnout in the municipal election was about 12.84 percent, or 4,855 ballots cast among 37,805 registered voters.
The referendum questions were not on the ballot in the spring.
Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman on Tuesday declined to discuss early voting turnout with the Tribune-Star.
Multiple Vigo County voting sites are open today from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those are:
• Vigo County Annex, 147 Oak St.
• Honey Creek Mall, 3401 S. U.S. 41.
• IBEW Local No. 725, at 5675 E. Hulman Drive.
• Indiana National Guard Armory, at 3614 Maple Ave.
• International Union of Operating Engineers Local No. 841, at 6801 S. U.S. 41.
• Vigo County Solid Waste Management, at 3230 E. Haythorne Ave.
• Seelyville Town Hall, at 2299 W. Main St.
• Sugar Creek Fire Department, at 5 S. Fourth St., West Terre Haute.
• Booker T. Washington Community Center, 1101 S. 13th St.
• Memorial United Methodist Church, 2701 Poplar St.
• Lawton Byrum VFW Post 972, 1111 Veteran Square.
• American Legion Post No. 104, 2690 Fort Harrison Road.
• Vigo County Public Library, 1 Library Square.
• Indiana State University Student Union, 550 Chestnut St.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com.
