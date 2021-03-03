More than a 1/3 of Hoosiers now eligible for COVID shots

Nearly one year after the first COVID-19 case was identified in Indiana, more than one-third of the state’s population qualifies for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“March will be a key month for most around the country but certainly for the state of Indiana,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday.

Indiana COVID-19 vaccination sites The Indiana Department of Health website listing Indiana's COVID-19 vaccination sites with links and information to register to receive a vaccine.

Saturday marks one year since the first identified COVID-19 case in Indiana and March 16 marks the first reported death. Since then, more than 663,000 Hoosiers have contracted the disease and 12,200 have died.

In recent weeks, cases and hospitalizations have decreased to summertime levels and positive test rates dropped to 3.5%.

“Pandemics are hard to defeat. Viruses mutate and present many challenges just when we think the worst is behind us,” Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said. “Even positive trends like those that we have seen in recent weeks don’t signal that we’re out of the woods.”

The state opened vaccine eligibility for those ages 50 and older just minutes before the governor’s weekly press conference, meaning 35% of Hoosiers can now register for the vaccine.

“These expansions are possible because of the incremental increases we have seen in our Pfizer and Moderna allocations as well as the arrival of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” said Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana State Department of Health.

Though the vaccines differ in their efficacy rates for mild or moderate cases, Weaver emphasized that all are effective at preventing deaths and hospitalizations.

“Our recommendation to Hoosiers is to get whatever vaccine is available as soon as you are eligible to get it,” Weaver said. “We’re in a race between the vaccine and (COVID-19) variants and we want the vaccine to win.”

Weaver said the state will continue moving by age groups and expanding qualifying comorbidities in order to prioritize at-risk Hoosiers for the vaccine.

Teachers still won’t qualify under state guidelines but President Joe Biden announced Tuesday his intention to prioritize educators through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The federal government hasn’t announced when the sites will open but teachers will have to register through the individual pharmacy portals of Kroger, Meijer and Walmart. The state’s 211 phone line and registration website will not be open to teachers, but teachers can find the participating pharmacy locations at ourshot.in.gov.

Though teachers haven’t been prioritized for the vaccine, 89% of schools are fully open for in-class instruction and another 10% are open on a hybrid schedule, Holcomb said.

“I’ll continue to encourage (reopening schools) if it can be done safely,” Holcomb said. “I would hope that we would all find a way for in-class instruction … we’re going to have to deal with the effects of it not happening if it’s not (open) down the road.”

With the announced shipments of the newly authorized Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine, Indiana will hold mass vaccination sites at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Notre Dame University, and Ivy Tech in Sellersburg this weekend. However, the state will not get another allotment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for another three weeks.

Holcomb, 52, said he would get his vaccine at the Speedway on Friday with several other legislative representatives.

Though Mississippi and Texas both announced Tuesday that they would end their mask mandates, Holcomb said he wasn’t considering that move yet.

“Good on them … but I’m looking at very local information,” Holcomb said. “And I’m really happy about the path that we’re on to get to that light at the end of the tunnel.”