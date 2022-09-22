More than $9K raised at Hunger Bust event

Approximately 200 people participated in the 10th Hunger Bust Fun Run/Walk on Sept. 10, with more than $9,000 in proceeds benefiting Providence Food Pantry, a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
Organizers of the event and directors of the food pantry, Sister Joseph Fillenwarth, SP, and Sister Maureen Fallon, SP, delivered the collected proceeds recently, the Sisters of Providence said in a press release.
This year’s event collected $9,243 for the pantry, the most they have received from the run/walk since its inception.
Annually, Providence Food Pantry serves approximately 3,000 families in West Terre Haute, providing food and household items to those in need.
The pantry is financed entirely by donations and Sister Joseph said the money from this year’s hunger bust fun run/walk will be immediately put to use.
“We will be going out soon and purchasing more food,” Sister Joseph said.
Sister Joseph added all donated items may be dropped off at the pantry Tuesday or Thursday mornings.
Sister Brendan Harvey, SP, founded Providence Food Pantry in 1994. Sister Joseph has directed the pantry for the past 16 years and Sister Maureen will become the full-time director in December 2022.
Partner churches for the pantry include Saint Mary’s Village Parish, Christ United Methodist Church, Faith United Methodist Church, Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Dunlap United Methodist Church, Bethany United Church of Christ, Assembly of God Church, Sixth Street Wesleyan Church, Saint Mark’s United Church of Christ, all located in Vigo County, and Christ Cathedral in Indianapolis. In addition, the Young Men’s Club of West Terre Haute has been a regular benefactor and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has also provided funds.
Sister Joseph said the pantry will conduct its annual Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at the pantry.
Providence Food Pantry, located at 701 W. National Ave., West Terre Haute, Ind., is open every Thursday from 8 to 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 812-535-2544 or email Sister Joseph at jfillenw@spsmw.org.
