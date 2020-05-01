The United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation today announced a fifth round of grant awards from the Wabash Valley COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, which was created just over 4 weeks ago.
In this round, 18 organizations were granted a total of of more $80,000, providing some immediate financial assistance to help those impacted by the pandemic.
Grant recipients in this round were:
- $2,000 for Cayuga Christian Church – increased need for food pantry;
- $5,000 for Clay County Council on Aged & Aging – increased need for food pantry;
- $5,000 for Dawn’s Day Care – help with operational cost and cover disinfecting cleaning services;
- $5000 for Hamilton Center – telehealth services; purchase minutes and/or cell phones for consumers who are in need of telehealth services;
- $5,000 for Parke County Community Food Pantry – increased need for food pantry; purchase food and personal hygiene items;
- $5,000 for Salvation Army Services Extension Sullivan County – increased need for utility, rent, and food assistance to Sullivan County residents;
- $5,000 for Summer Lunch, Inc. – Food delivery to low income children in Marshall;
- $5,000 for Tender Moments Play House & Preschool – cover the cost of an additional teacher for school aged children as to provide quality childcare for those parents working during pandemic;
- $5,000 for Unified Anesthesia Services, LLC – telehealth equipment;
- $5,000 for West Central Indiana Economic Development District – home delivery meals to those under 60 and disabled (not covered by other funding).
Also, the following organizations received a second grant of between $1,000 and $5,000 for supply of food, hygiene products or telehealth services: Billy Henry Ministries, Inc., Covered with Love Inc., FSA Counseling Center, Mana from Seven Inc., Parke County Resource Center, St. Joseph University Parish, Samaritan Food Pantry, Wabash Activity Center and the West Side Christian Church.
Since March 24, the fund has now awarded more than $285,000 in emergency community support.
The United Way announced last week it had received a $1.1 million COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative (ERI) grant form Indiana United Ways and the Lilly Endowment.
Richard Payonk, executive director for United Way, said that since the initial money raised for the local relief fund has nearly all been used, an additional $300,000 from the Economic Relief Grant funds will be applied to continuing these short-term grants.
To help drive community donations, United Way announced that is adding an additional $20,000 in matching funds to incentivize local donations.
Community members interested in donating can visit visit uwwv.org/covid or wvcf.org/covid. Corporate partners and foundations seeking to be partners in the fund can reach out to Danielle Isbell at disbell@uwwv.org or Beth Tevlin at beth@wvcf.org.
Updated eligibility and application guidelines for the grants are available at uwwv.org/covid.
